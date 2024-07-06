Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due to Heavy Rainfall on Both Routes

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on both routes to the cave shrine on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall. Officials reported intermittent heavy rainfall along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night. They stated that the decision to temporarily suspend the yatra was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Since the Yatra began on June 29, over 150,000 devotees have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and witnessed the naturally formed ice lingam.

Pilgrims undertaking the Yatra choose between the traditional 48 km Pahalgam-Cave Shrine route or the shorter 14 km Baltal-Cave Shrine route. Those opting for the Pahalgam route typically take four days to reach the cave shrine, whereas those on the Baltal route return to the base camp on the same day after completing their 'Darshan' inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.