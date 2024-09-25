Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: 46.12% Voter Turnout Recorded by 3 PM in Second Phase

The second phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 46.12% as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Reasi district saw the highest turnout at 63.91%, while Srinagar recorded the lowest at 22.62% by 1 p.m., ECI data showed. Poonch followed with 61.45%, Rajouri recorded 58.92%, Budgam 49.44%, and Ganderbal 49.01%.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in the second phase, with 25,78,099 eligible voters, including 13,12,730 males, 12,65,316 females, and 53 third-gender voters. A total of 239 candidates are contesting across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

The final phase of the elections will take place on October 1 and the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.