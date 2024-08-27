Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Third List of 29 Candidates; Devinder Singh Rana To Contest From Nagrota

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its third list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Among the notable names, Devinder Singh Rana will contest from the Nagrota constituency. According to the list, the BJP has fielded Murtaza Khan from Mendhar, Sunil Bhardwaj from Ramnagar (SC), and Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, among others.

So far, the BJP has announced the names of 45 candidates across three lists for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The elections will take place in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. In the last assembly elections held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP won 25 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has unveiled its list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024. This announcement follows the finalization of a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress, under which the Congress will contest 32 seats while JKNC will field candidates in 51 constituencies.