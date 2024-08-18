Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Former Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP at Party Office in Jammu (Watch Video)

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir starting from September 18, former cabinet minister, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party office in Jammu on Sunday, August 18.

Earlier on Saturday, Ali met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. J-K BJP Unit had said that Zulfikar Ali will join BJP on Sunday at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP

#WATCH | Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP at the party office in Jammu pic.twitter.com/iaL8fLEAaY — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

After meeting Amit Shah in Delhi, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said he had discussed several issues over upcoming elections in Union Territory.

"Today I met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding several issues in our area. We had a detailed discussion over the elections (upcoming Assembly elections in J&K) also. About joining BJP, I will speak tomorrow by holding a press conference at 10:30 am," he said.