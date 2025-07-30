Jammu and Kashmir: Driver Injured After ITBP Bus Carrying Troops Slips Into River in Ganderbal; Weapons Missing (Watch Video)

A bus on the way to carry Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Wednesday morning, July 30, slipped and fell into the river. The driver of the bus received minor injuries and was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the local reports, the bus veered off the Kullan bridge and fell into the river. However, the driver condition is now stable after being pulled out by the teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) after receiving the information.

As per the information, ITBP personnel carrying weapons also fell into the river and are missing after the bus accident, according to The Times of India report. So far, only three weapons have been recovered from the river.

Ganderbal SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal said, "An ITBP bus was on its way to carry the troops. The bus slipped into the river. The driver sustained minor injuries. There were no troops in the bus. The driver is stable. The NDRF, SDRF and the police are rescuing the bus. Fortunately, a major incident was averted."