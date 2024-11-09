Jammu and Kashmir Is and Will Remain an Integral Part of India, Says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Reply to Pakistan at UN (Watch Video)

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday, November 9, said that Jammu and Kashmir is, was and will remain an integral part of India. Speaking at the Exercising India's Right of Reply against Pakistan at the United Nations on UN Peacekeeping Operations, said that the people of the Union and Territory elected a new government through a vote.

"We would like to state that the Union and Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will remain an integral part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have recently exercised their democratic and electoral rights and elected a new government," said Trivedi.

Sudhanshu Trivedi warned Pakistan against making such statements and abusing UN procedures. "Pakistan must desist from such rhetoric and falsehood because it will not alter the facts. Out of respect for August members of this forum, India will refrain from responding to any further attempts by Pakistan to abuse the UN procedures," he added.

While discussions in United Nations on UN Peacekeeping operations when the representative from Pakistan speaking on the same subject of UN peacekeeping, tried to digress the subject and unnecessarily mentioned that Pakistan’s involvement with UN peacekeepers started when UN has… pic.twitter.com/kbpycmEX2u — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) November 9, 2024

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video of him discussing in United Nations on UN Peacekeeping operations. In his post on social media platform, he captioned, "While discussions in United Nations on UN Peacekeeping operations when the representative from Pakistan speaking on the same subject of UN peacekeeping, tried to digress the subject and unnecessarily mentioned that Pakistan’s involvement with UN peacekeepers started when UN has put up peacekeepers in 1948 in disputed territory Jammu & Kashmir."

Trivedi said that he took sharp exception of the Pakistan's remark on behalf of Government of India, said "Immediately used the option of ROR ( Right Of Reply) and firmly stated on the floor that Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will remain an integral part of India."

The BJP leader credited and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this was possible only because of the Modi government. "This could have been possible because of the firm foreign policies of PM Sri @narendramodi led government for a strong and assertive India on the International stage."

His remarks came during a debate on peacekeeping operations at the Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth Committee) of the UN General Assembly on Friday. Trivedi delivered India’s strong response after the Pakistani delegate spoke about the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), mandated to supervise the ceasefire along the Line of Control.