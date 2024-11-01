Jammu and Kashmir: Man Injured in Bear Attack in Doda's Koti Area; 3 Bears Spotted

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2024 07:18 PM2024-11-01T19:18:03+5:302024-11-01T19:18:43+5:30

A man was injured in a bear attack at the Kot area of the Doda district of Jammu and ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Man Injured in Bear Attack in Doda's Koti Area; 3 Bears Spotted | Jammu and Kashmir: Man Injured in Bear Attack in Doda's Koti Area; 3 Bears Spotted

Jammu and Kashmir: Man Injured in Bear Attack in Doda's Koti Area; 3 Bears Spotted

A man was injured in a bear attack at the Kot area of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, November 1. The injured person was shifted to GMC Doda Hospital for treatment. According to the news agency ANI, three bears were spotted in the area.

Despite efforts, the Wildlife Department, Doda, has yet to capture the bears. To ensure public safety and capture the bears, the department has reinforced its team with additional officials.

Open in app
Tags :DodaJammu And KashmirKotiBear