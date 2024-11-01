Jammu and Kashmir: Man Injured in Bear Attack in Doda's Koti Area; 3 Bears Spotted
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2024 07:18 PM2024-11-01T19:18:03+5:302024-11-01T19:18:43+5:30
A man was injured in a bear attack at the Kot area of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, November 1. The injured person was shifted to GMC Doda Hospital for treatment. According to the news agency ANI, three bears were spotted in the area.
#WATCH | Man injured in bear attack in Koti area of Doda district, 3 bears spotted - the injured was shifted to GMC Doda for treatment— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024
The Wildlife Department, Doda, despite efforts, is yet to capture the bears. To ensure public safety and capture the bears, the department has… pic.twitter.com/qf5oIHPTfb
Despite efforts, the Wildlife Department, Doda, has yet to capture the bears. To ensure public safety and capture the bears, the department has reinforced its team with additional officials.