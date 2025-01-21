Jammu Firing: Shots Fired at Jewel Chowk; Police on Site (Watch Video)

Gunshots were fired at the Jewel Chowk area in Jammu on Tuesday, January 21. After receiving the information about the firing incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot to investigate the incident.

The initial investigation revealed that a man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jewel Chowk. The unknown assailants attacked an SUV in which the victim was travelling. Miscreants fired four shots, and he succumbed to injuries at the hospital. J&K Police have launched a massive search operation to arrest unidentified people in the murder case.

Visuals From the Firing Spot

#WATCH | Jammu: A firing incident took place at the Jewel Chowk area. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/b1Rxd28kOq — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Bullets were recovered from the ground, and police cordoned off the area. The victim, identified as Sumit Jandial (37), is a resident of Ward number 9, Vijaypur. He was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, reported the Asian News Network. The body has been sent for the postmortem. The reason for firing and who fired shots is a matter of investigation.