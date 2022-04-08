Jammu IED case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 2

New Delhi, April 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two accused Fayaz Ahmed Khan and Tawseef Ahmed Wani in connection with a case related to recovery of IED from Jammu.

The supplimentary chargesheet was filed under section 120B of Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, before Special NIA court in Jammu.

An NIA official said that the case pertains to recovery of an IED from accused Nadeem ul-Haq from Bhatindi, Jammu, after he, on behest of his Pakistan-based handlers of TRF, a frontal organisation of the LeT, had attempted to execute an IED explosion in a public place in Jammu area.

"Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy hatched by the Pakistani handlers of TRF, involved in recruitment and planning to activate a significant number of radicalised youth through social media platforms to target security personnel and public places with an intention to wage war against government of India," the NIA has said in the supplementary charge sheet.

The first chargesheet in the case was filed against three accused in December 2021.

The official said that investigation has established that accused persons were members of the TRF, and were, in connivance with their Pakistani handlers, involved in spreading the subversive activities in the UT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor