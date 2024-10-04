Jammu Kashmir Exit Polls Result 2024: When and How to Watch?

A 10-year after Jammu and Kashmir witnessed assembly elections, last time polls were held in 2014 with BJP-PDP coalition government in June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support to the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Supreme Court in December last year ordered the Central government to conduct elections in the Union Territory by September 30, 2024. These was the first assembly polls after the abrogation of Article 370. The 90 seats went to polls in three phases of election from September 18 to October 1.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin on Tuesday, October 8. On the same day, ECI will declare the results of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections. The poll body has issued rules for conducting exit polls. The prediction result can only be announced by leading news channels and pollsters after voting in Haryana is finished.

In the first phase of assembly elections, 24 constituencies went to poll in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, voter turnout was recorded at 60%. In the second phase of elections in the union territory, 56% of voters turned out across 26 constituencies.

When and How to Watch Jammu Kashmir Exit Polls 2024?

The ECI has banned all exit polls until 6:00 PM on October 5 to maintain election standards. The results of the Jammu and Kashmir exit polls can be watched through various apps and channels. You can also live-stream news channels on YouTube.

Social media users can also track various dedicated handles to check the exit poll results of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, October 5, at 6:00 PM, after the polling in the Haryana assembly concludes.

Exit polls are conducted by private organisations, such as media houses and agencies, to predict election results by surveying voters as they leave polling stations. The assumption is that individuals are more likely to provide honest responses immediately after voting. The third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls saw a voter turnout of over 69.65% on Tuesday, October 1.