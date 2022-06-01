Jammu Kashmir People's Justice Front condemns killing of Hindu teacher by terrorists

Jammu Kashmir People's Justice Front on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Hindu teacher in Kulgam district and demanded the restoration of peace and brotherhood in the Kashmir valley.

36-year-old Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba in the Jammu region, sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

"We are highly anguished and saddened by the inhumane killing of a teacher in Kulgam", JKPJF said in its statement.

The statement added, "The community, from which Bala belonged, is demanding to ensure peace in Kashmir. The hard work by the people over a decade to ensure peace, which started showing results, will vanish if people leave Kashmir again".

Kashmir has been an example of communal harmony and brotherhood between different communities, the political outfit said.

"Over the last 8-9 years, we witnessed new dawn of this communal harmony and brotherhood and this is a thorn in the eyes of our enemy. Such enemies carry out such heinous crimes to disturb this flourishing brotherhood", the JKPJF statement said.

It added, "We are witnessing attacks on minorities often which is not good for our Kashmir for which both Hindus and Muslims have sacrificed their lives."

The statement said, "From past decade there has been immense improvement and we were seeing new dawn coming and the same brotherhood returning in the Union Territory, but enemies are not liking it at all. They are eager to disturb this once again".

JKPJF also appealed to the administration of the Union Territory to provide proper security to members of the community, from which Bala belonged, so that they can feel safe and the real Kashmir will flourish again. The political outfit demanded that the attackers of Bala should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Hindu woman teacher by terrorists inside a government school in Kulgam. The LG said that the assailants will be given an "unforgettable response".

"Terrorist attack on a school teacher Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack," the Jammu and Kashmir LG tweeted on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

