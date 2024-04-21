Jammu-Srinagar National Highway partially restored for traffic

Jammu, Apr 21 After remaining closed due to cracks developed in the middle of the road at Hingni-Banihal, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been partially opened for vehicular traffic, officials said on Sunday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW partially restored, stranded vehicles between Nashri and Banihal are being cleared. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through this highway.

