Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to joint committee of Parliament

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to decriminalise minor offences to promote ease of business.

The Bill was later referred to a joint committee of both houses of Parliament.

"There are many laws in the country under which people are punished for small mistakes. A common man or businessman spends his life honestly and runs his business honestly. At times mistakes are committed. We believe that they do not have to go to court for small mistakes and we make such provisions that a person faces penalty for minor offence but does not face problems," he said.

He said the government has strived towards ease of living.

"We want that investors from across the world and from India should get 'red carpet' instead of 'red tape'. We have improved our ranking in the Ease of Doing Business from 141 to 63," he said.

He said thousands of old laws and compliances have been done away with.

Goyal said the joint committee shall make a report to this House by the last day of the first week of second part of the Budget Session 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor