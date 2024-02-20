Jashn-e-Adab to be held in Delhi from Feb 23-25

New Delhi, Feb 20 The 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Art, Culture and Literature Festival is scheduled to be held at the IGNCA in the national capital from February 23 to 25.

The festival will include vocal recital by Pt. Sajan Mishra and Pt. Swaransh Mishra, kathak by Ranjana Gauhar, rabab recital by Ustad Gulfam Ahmad Khan, and sitar performance by Grammy nominee Ustad Shujaat Khan.

The poetry section will include major names such as Ashok Chakradhar, Waseem Barelvi, Farhat Ehsaas, Ranjeet Chauhan, Anas Faizi and Javed Mushiri, among others.

Singers Sonam Kalra, Rajeev Singh and Mamta Joshi will perform at the event, while actors including Vinay Pathak, Richa Chadha, Prakash Belavadi, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy and Shrikant Verma will be part of different sessions.

Ranjeet Chauhan, poet and founder, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab, said, “We have dedicated our efforts to build a platform which allows experiencing some of our best artists and their excellent performances. We have made a conscious effort to present Hindustani art in its pure format and are thankful for the support of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor