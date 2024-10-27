JCB Operator Rescued After 7-Hour Struggle in Uttarkashi After Vehicle Overturns (Watch Video)

In a dramatic incident near Jadav Pilang, Uttarkashi, a JCB vehicle overturned, trapping its operator inside for several hours. The operator, identified as 26-year-old Prakash, was working when the accident occurred, leaving him in a precarious situation.

Uttarakhand: A JCB overturned near Jadav Pilang, Uttarkashi, trapping the operator inside. The SDRF Uttarakhand Police conducted a 7-hour rescue operation using cutting equipment to free the injured driver, Prakash (26), and admitted him to the hospital pic.twitter.com/guTZotU7Yx — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2024

Responding swiftly, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Uttarakhand Police launched an extensive rescue operation. Over the course of seven hours, rescuers utilized specialized cutting equipment to carefully extricate Prakash from the wreckage.

The operation was challenging due to the vehicle's position and the need for precision to ensure the safety of the trapped individual. After being freed, Prakash was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving care for his injuries.