“JD(S) party alliance talks with the BJP are still at the initial stage and nothing has been discussed yet on sharing or allocation of seats”: HDK

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy reacted over former CM BS Yediyurappa's statement where BS stated, “The BJP-JDS alliance will contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and most of the seat allocation has been finalized.” Kumaraswamy on Saturday in Bengaluru said that JD(S) party alliance talks with the BJP are still at the initial stage. He clarified that nothing has been discussed yet on sharing or allocation of seats. Several things still have to be discussed. Respect with trust needs to be built and are important factors, “he added. HDK confirmed that JD(S) and BJP will be coming together for the upcoming LS polls in 2024. Kumaraswamy further said that when such a bad ruling government is there and when Congress is looting the hard-earned money of innocent people then decisions will be made in the interest of the people of Karnataka. Kumaraswamy said that the Congress government is even now facing anti-incumbency. After discussion with the JD(S) party workers, the final decisions will be executed.

Here, Bijapur MLA Basana Gouda Patil Yatnal informed the media that not only him but many leaders including Union Minister Prahlad Joshi are clueless and not aware of any alliance between JD(S) and BJP. Yatnal further said that the Congress party is in fear and many of their leaders like Basavraj Rayareddi, BR Patil, and BK Hariprasad are displeased with the Congress leadership. Here in Karnataka, the Congress party will face the same situation as it happened in Maharashtra with NCP. Only Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule have remained in the party.

In all this taking a jibe, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the alliance of the two parties shows that merely for the sake of power the regional setup has no ideology. It would be true to say JD(S) is the ‘B team’ of BJP. The CM further said that Janta Dal has Secular in its name however the party is uniting with communalists. Not inviting Mallikarjun Kharge to the G-20 dinner hosted by the President, Siddaramaiah said that it is not right. As the Congress chief and also the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha he (Kharge) would have been invited.