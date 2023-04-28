JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Katihar

JD(U) senior leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants late on Thursday in Katihar's Barari Police Station area in Bihar.The 70-year-old JD(U) leader was shot multiple times in his stomach and head near his home.

According to sources, the leader was shot dead over mutual enmity over land. The deceased leader had requested security from the administration a few days ago.Kailash Mahto was a resident of Ward No. 12 of Purbi Bari Nagar Panchayat in the Barari Thana area.Katihar SDPO, Om Prakash, said, “We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 rounds of firing were done. Further details can only be given after post mortem.”