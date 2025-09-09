Jhansi: Doctor Attacked by Masked Men with Knives and Bottles Over Treatment Dispute

On Monday, September 8, Dr. Mandeep Madia of Sanjeevani Hospital in Jhansi was brutally assaulted in his chamber by a group of more than a dozen masked attackers armed with knives, glass bottles, and a brick. The doctor sustained injuries during the attack and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of the attackers, Shivdeep Singh, has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder, and the police are anticipating more arrests. The attack occurred in broad daylight when the gang of 13 men, led by Shivdeep Singh, entered Dr. Madia's chamber. A video of the assault shows the attackers viciously beating the doctor, with one assailant reportedly slapping him 11 times in just six seconds.

यूपी – झांसी में संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर मंदीप मेडिया पर हमला। सभी आरोपी नकाबपोश थे। केबिन में घुसे और मारपीट करके भाग निकले। शिवदीप, रितिक, दीपक, मयंक, जयंत पर FIR हुई। शिवदीप की मां इस हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट थीं, तभी कोई विवाद हुआ था। pic.twitter.com/vT5A18ssy5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 9, 2025

When hospital staff member Sonu tried to intervene, he was also injured, while two other staff members, Renu and Ramvati, were beaten, and the hospital was vandalized. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene, but Shivdeep Singh was apprehended by locals as he attempted to escape. The police believe the attack stemmed from a dispute over the care of Singh’s mother, Kamlesh Devi, who had been admitted to the hospital for a fever on September 6. Singh had allegedly argued with hospital staff multiple times and threatened them. Just hours before the assault, police had been called to the hospital to address another disagreement regarding his mother’s discharge.A police complaint has been filed against Singh and five other suspects—Hrithik, Deepak, Mayank, Jayant, and eight unknown individuals. Singh has been charged with attempted murder, and further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.