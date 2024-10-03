Jhansi Ki Rani Statue in Shahi Idgah Park: Installation of Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Underway at Sadar Bazar in Delhi Amid Heavy Security

The installation of Rani Lakshmi Bai's statue, also known as Jhansi Ki Rani, is underway at the Shahi Idgah Park in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Thursday, October 3, under heavy police deployment. The statue was bought earlier from an intersection near Jhandewalan temple, where it was installed on Wednesday night.

The statue was brought through a crane and kept in the park. The statue of Jhansi Ki Rani's commander will also be installed at Shahi Idgah Park. The poles were dug into the soil to install them. The DDA officials rushed to the spot to inspect the installation work.

Delhi police deployed heavy security in the area to avoid untoward incidents. According to the report, city police and RAF forces were present at the spot. The protest erupted after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ordered the installation of Rani Lakshmibai's statue in Shahi Idgah Park.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court slammed the Muslim side for opposing the installation of the Jhansi Ki Rani statue, stating that Maharani Lakshmi Bai is not a religious figure. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court questioned the opposition to the installation of her statue by the MCD at the Shahi Idgah Park and said it does not want the issue to become a "flashpoint unnecessarily."