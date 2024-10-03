Isha Foundation Case: Supreme Court Restrains Police Action in Sadhguru’s Yoga Center, Transfers Case to Self

The Supreme Court Wednesday transferred to itself the case pending before the Madras High Court in which the latter directed the police to report on criminal cases registered against the Isha Yoga Foundation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked to restrain any further police action on the basis of the High Court order. The apex court also directed that the status report from the police in pursuance of the High Court order be submitted to it.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the foundation, sought a stay of the high court order and said around 500 police officials have raided the foundation's ashram and are probing every corner. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Supreme Court judges go into chambers to interact with the complainant's two daughters through video-conferencing, who were alleged to have been held by force. Appeared before the Madras High Court and stated they were there of their own will.

One of the women appeared online through live streaming and told the apex court bench that they had appeared before high court in the case, reported Indian Express. “We are here at Isha Yoga Centre by our own will. And, we also told the honourable judge of the high court that this harassment from our father’s side has been continuing for the past 8 years.”

Earlier on Tuesday, about 150 police personnel raided Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation to conduct an investigation. The police action came a day after the High Court sought a report on all criminal cases registered against the yoga centre in Tamil Nadu.