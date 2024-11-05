Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Congress-JMM-RJD-CPI(M) Release Joint Manifesto, Promises 7 Guarantees

The INDIA bloc alliance, comprising the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI-M, released a joint manifesto on Tuesday ahead of the pivotal assembly elections in Jharkhand. The alliance’s manifesto outlines seven key guarantees for the people of Jharkhand, targeting social, economic, and agricultural improvements.

VIDEO | Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and RJD’s JP Yadav unveil 'Ek Vote Saat (7) Guarantees' of INDIA alliance during a press conference in Ranchi.



झारखंड के लिए INDIA की 7 गारंटी



🔷 गारंटी खाद्य सुरक्षा की



• 450 रुपए में गैस सिलेंडर

• हर व्यक्ति को 7 किलो राशन



🔷 गारंटी 1932 आधारित खतियान की



• 1932 आधारित खतियान पर स्थानीयता नीति लाई जाएगी



• सरना धर्म कोड लागू होगा



🔷 गारंटी मैया सम्मान की



• महिलाओं को 2,500… — Congress (@INCIndia) November 5, 2024

The manifesto pledges to focus on the following key areas:

Khatiyan-Based Policy and Sarna Religion Code: The coalition promises a policy rooted in the 1932 Khatiyan, or land survey, and the implementation of the Sarna religion code to recognize tribal practices officially. Maiya Samman Scheme: Starting December 2024, a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 will be provided under this scheme. Backward Class Commission: The alliance pledges to establish a commission for the protection and advancement of minorities and backward classes. Affordable LPG and Ration Increase: LPG cylinders priced at Rs 450 per family and an increase in ration to 7 kg per person are also part of the guarantees. Employment and Healthcare: The manifesto includes plans to generate 10 lakh jobs and provide family health insurance coverage up to Rs 15 lakh. Educational and Industrial Development: The alliance aims to establish degree colleges in every block, alongside engineering, medical colleges, and universities, and to develop 500-acre industrial parks in each district. MSP Increase for Farmers: The coalition proposes raising the minimum support price of rice from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200 and increasing the rates of other crops by 50%.

The event saw the presence of key leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

““This is the time of the election and every party is preparing for the same. It is important for every party to tell the reason to the public for why they should vote for you. Therefore, alliance members have gathered here. After this election, the coming government will move forward with the guarantees that we have launched today,” said CM Soren at the manifesto launch.

The Jharkhand assembly elections, covering all 81 seats, will take place over two phases on November 13 and November 20. The vote count is scheduled for November 23. In the last election, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP secured 25, and Congress gained 16 seats.