Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: CPI(M) Announce List of 9 Candidates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 01:03 PM2024-10-24T13:03:03+5:302024-10-24T13:03:06+5:30
The CPI(M) on Thursday, October 24, announced its candidates for 9 assembly seats in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The constituencies include Tamar, Baharagora, Sisai, Chatra, Jamtara, Pakur, Maheshpur, Jama, and Mandar.
Among these, party candidates have already filed nominations for the Tamar, Baharagora, Mandar, and Sisai seats. The party's state secretary, Prakash Viplav, appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to elect representatives who will advocate for people-friendly policies in the state assembly.
The CPI(M) candidates are:
Tamar: Suresh Munda
Baharagora: Swapan Mahato
Sisai: Madua Kachhap
Chatra: Pun Bhuia
Jamtara: Lakhan Lal Mandal
Pakur: Mohammad Sheikh Saifuddin
Maheshpur: Gopin Soren
Jama: Sanatan Dehri
Mandar: Dr. Kirti Munda
The Jharkhand Democratic Revolutionary Front (JLKM) has also announced its candidates for nine assembly seats in the 2024 elections. The JLKM candidates include:
Chatra: Ashok Bharti
Torpa: Wilson Bhengara
Kolebira: Punit Kumar
Jamshedpur West: Tapan Kumar
Bagmara: Deepak Kumar Rawani
Giridih: Naveen Anand Chaurasia
Bagodar: Dr. Salim Ansari
Gumla: Nisha Kumari Bhagat
Lohardaga: Kiskar Oraon
Uday Mehta, the JLKM candidate for the Hazaribagh Sadar assembly seat, filed his nomination on Wednesday after leading a bike rally with thousands of supporters from Chhadwa Maidan to the Collectorate. Mehta expressed that his main objective is to develop the region and serve the people.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji as its candidate for the Ranchi assembly constituency. Maji, who contested in the last assembly elections, will file her nomination on Thursday. She had given a tough contest to BJP candidate CP Singh in the previous election.