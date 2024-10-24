Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: CPI(M) Announce List of 9 Candidates

The CPI(M) on Thursday, October 24, announced its candidates for 9 assembly seats in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The constituencies include Tamar, Baharagora, Sisai, Chatra, Jamtara, Pakur, Maheshpur, Jama, and Mandar.

Among these, party candidates have already filed nominations for the Tamar, Baharagora, Mandar, and Sisai seats. The party's state secretary, Prakash Viplav, appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to elect representatives who will advocate for people-friendly policies in the state assembly.

The CPI(M) candidates are:

Tamar: Suresh Munda

Baharagora: Swapan Mahato

Sisai: Madua Kachhap

Chatra: Pun Bhuia

Jamtara: Lakhan Lal Mandal

Pakur: Mohammad Sheikh Saifuddin

Maheshpur: Gopin Soren

Jama: Sanatan Dehri

Mandar: Dr. Kirti Munda

The Jharkhand Democratic Revolutionary Front (JLKM) has also announced its candidates for nine assembly seats in the 2024 elections. The JLKM candidates include:

Chatra: Ashok Bharti

Torpa: Wilson Bhengara

Kolebira: Punit Kumar

Jamshedpur West: Tapan Kumar

Bagmara: Deepak Kumar Rawani

Giridih: Naveen Anand Chaurasia

Bagodar: Dr. Salim Ansari

Gumla: Nisha Kumari Bhagat

Lohardaga: Kiskar Oraon

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to Contest from Ranchi as JMM Announces Second List of Candidates.

Uday Mehta, the JLKM candidate for the Hazaribagh Sadar assembly seat, filed his nomination on Wednesday after leading a bike rally with thousands of supporters from Chhadwa Maidan to the Collectorate. Mehta expressed that his main objective is to develop the region and serve the people.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji as its candidate for the Ranchi assembly constituency. Maji, who contested in the last assembly elections, will file her nomination on Thursday. She had given a tough contest to BJP candidate CP Singh in the previous election.