Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: JMM-Led Alliance To Contest All 81 Seats, Says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking after a central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, Soren expressed confidence in the party's electoral readiness and asserted that the alliance aims to regain power in the state.

"I participated in the JMM central committee meeting today along with all other workers and executive committee members. We reviewed our election preparedness and we are confident of winning the assembly elections. The JMM-led alliance will contest all the 81 seats," Soren said after the meeting.

He stated that, unlike the opposition BJP, the JMM-led alliance is committed to implementing welfare schemes rather than merely making announcements. JMM legislator and Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, expressed confidence in the alliance's victory, highlighting that it was elected to power in 2019 despite the presence of a "double-engine" BJP government. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi said the JMM's efforts to empower women through various initiatives, contrasting it with the previous BJP regime, which faced criticism for issues related to women's trafficking.

In a statement, the JMM announced that the central president, Shibu Soren, and executive president, Hemant Soren, have been authorized by the central committee to oversee the division of assembly constituencies with alliance partners, as well as the selection of the party's candidates.