Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates for Upcoming Polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 12:31 AM2024-10-22T00:31:28+5:302024-10-22T00:40:45+5:30
Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 21, 2024): The Central Election Committee of Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday, October 21. Notable candidates include Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Pradeep Yadav from Poreyahat, Jai Prakash Patel from Mandu, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West, and Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित 'केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति' की बैठक में झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट। pic.twitter.com/m4x68el1AD— Congress (@INCIndia) October 21, 2024
The complete list of selected candidates is as follows:
|Sl. No.
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|Selected Candidates
|1
|9
|Jamtara
|Dr. Irfan Ansari
|2
|12
|Jarmundi
|Badal Patralekh
|3
|16
|Poreyahat
|Pradeep Yadav
|4
|18
|Mahagama
|Mrs. Deepika Pandey Singh
|5
|22
|Barkagaon
|Ms. Amba Prasad Sahu
|6
|23
|Ramgarh
|Mrs. Mamta Devi
|7
|24
|Mandu
|Jai Prakash Patel
|8
|25
|Hazaribagh
|Munna Singh
|9
|35
|Bermo
|Kumar Jai Mangal
|10
|41
|Jharia
|Mrs. Purnima Niraj Singh
|11
|43
|Baghmara
|Jaleshwaro Mehato
|12
|48
|Jamshedpur East
|Dr. Ajoy Kumar
|13
|49
|Jamshedpur West
|Banna Gupta
|14
|54
|Jaganathpur (ST)
|Sona Ram Sinku
|15
|62
|Khijri (ST)
|Rajesh Kachhap
|16
|64
|Hatia
|Ajay Nath Sahdeo
|17
|66
|Mandar (ST)
|Mrs. Shilpi Neha Tirkey
|18
|70
|Simdega (ST)
|Bhushan Bara
|19
|71
|Kolebira (ST)
|Naman Viksal Kongari
|20
|72
|Lohardaga (ST)
|Rameshwar Oraon
|21
|73
|Manika (ST)
|Ramchandra Singh
Election Schedule and Alliance Updates
Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress will contest 70 of 81 seats in the state assembly. Hemant Soren said the remaining seats will be contested by other parties of the INDIA bloc and talks are underway with RJD and Left parties.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha as part of the UPA (United Progressive alliance) contested 43 seats, Congress contested 31 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly. The UPA attained victory by winning 47 seats against BJP's 25 seats.