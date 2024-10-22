Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 21, 2024): The Central Election Committee of Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday, October 21. Notable candidates include Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Pradeep Yadav from Poreyahat, Jai Prakash Patel from Mandu, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West, and Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.

The complete list of selected candidates is as follows:

Sl. No. Constituency Number Constituency Name Selected Candidates 1 9 Jamtara Dr. Irfan Ansari 2 12 Jarmundi Badal Patralekh 3 16 Poreyahat Pradeep Yadav 4 18 Mahagama Mrs. Deepika Pandey Singh 5 22 Barkagaon Ms. Amba Prasad Sahu 6 23 Ramgarh Mrs. Mamta Devi 7 24 Mandu Jai Prakash Patel 8 25 Hazaribagh Munna Singh 9 35 Bermo Kumar Jai Mangal 10 41 Jharia Mrs. Purnima Niraj Singh 11 43 Baghmara Jaleshwaro Mehato 12 48 Jamshedpur East Dr. Ajoy Kumar 13 49 Jamshedpur West Banna Gupta 14 54 Jaganathpur (ST) Sona Ram Sinku 15 62 Khijri (ST) Rajesh Kachhap 16 64 Hatia Ajay Nath Sahdeo 17 66 Mandar (ST) Mrs. Shilpi Neha Tirkey 18 70 Simdega (ST) Bhushan Bara 19 71 Kolebira (ST) Naman Viksal Kongari 20 72 Lohardaga (ST) Rameshwar Oraon 21 73 Manika (ST) Ramchandra Singh

Election Schedule and Alliance Updates

Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress will contest 70 of 81 seats in the state assembly. Hemant Soren said the remaining seats will be contested by other parties of the INDIA bloc and talks are underway with RJD and Left parties.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha as part of the UPA (United Progressive alliance) contested 43 seats, Congress contested 31 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly. The UPA attained victory by winning 47 seats against BJP's 25 seats.