Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 12:31 AM2024-10-22T00:31:28+5:302024-10-22T00:40:45+5:30

Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 21, 2024): The Central Election Committee of Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday, October 21. Notable candidates include Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Pradeep Yadav from Poreyahat, Jai Prakash Patel from Mandu, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West, and Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.

The complete list of selected candidates is as follows:

Sl. No.Constituency NumberConstituency NameSelected Candidates
19JamtaraDr. Irfan Ansari
212JarmundiBadal Patralekh
316PoreyahatPradeep Yadav
418MahagamaMrs. Deepika Pandey Singh
522BarkagaonMs. Amba Prasad Sahu
623RamgarhMrs. Mamta Devi
724ManduJai Prakash Patel
825HazaribaghMunna Singh
935BermoKumar Jai Mangal
1041JhariaMrs. Purnima Niraj Singh
1143BaghmaraJaleshwaro Mehato
1248Jamshedpur EastDr. Ajoy Kumar
1349Jamshedpur WestBanna Gupta
1454Jaganathpur (ST)Sona Ram Sinku
1562Khijri (ST)Rajesh Kachhap
1664HatiaAjay Nath Sahdeo
1766Mandar (ST)Mrs. Shilpi Neha Tirkey
1870Simdega (ST)Bhushan Bara
1971Kolebira (ST)Naman Viksal Kongari
2072Lohardaga (ST)Rameshwar Oraon
2173Manika (ST)Ramchandra Singh

Election Schedule and Alliance Updates

Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress will contest 70 of 81 seats in the state assembly. Hemant Soren said the remaining seats will be contested by other parties of the INDIA bloc and talks are underway with RJD and Left parties.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha as part of the UPA (United Progressive alliance) contested 43 seats, Congress contested 31 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly. The UPA attained victory by winning 47 seats against BJP's 25 seats.

