Jharkhand Assembly polls: Chirag Paswan says seat-sharing negotiations still underway

Patna, Oct 20 Union Minister Chirag Paswan has said that his party LJP-Ram Vilas is still in talks with the BJP over the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The LJP-Ram Vilas has been allocated one seat, however, Paswan told reporters here on Saturday that negotiations are still underway.

"Arun Bharti, the party's Jharkhand in-charge and MP from Jamui, is in Ranchi handling the discussions, and clarity on the matter is expected soon," he said.

Paswan also clarified that his party will not contest the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh as well as in Maharashtra, but will support the BJP there. "Additionally, the party remains committed to supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar by-elections," he said.

"Despite receiving a proposal from the Uttar Pradesh state committee of LJP-RV to contest the by-polls, our party's parliamentary board had ultimately rejected it," Paswan said.

Earlier on Friday, the NDA seat-sharing formula was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand, in Ranchi.

According to the arrangement, the BJP will contest on 68 seats and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) on 10, while the JD-U and LJP-Ram Vilas will contest on two and one seat respectively.

Meanwhile, Paswan expressed grief over the recent hooch tragedies in Bihar's Siwan and Saran. He welcomed the Bihar government's decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the incidents.

"The government appears determined to take strict action this time and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself is closely monitoring the situation," Paswan said.

