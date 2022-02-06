Jharkhand ATS arrests key member of gang involved in extortion business, seizes cash over Rs 32 lakhs

Jharkhand Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested one person for allegedly being involved in the extortion business.

As per a statement issued by the state's ATS, the accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a key member of gangster Aman Shrivastava's gang.

"He has been working with gangsters for the last 12-13 years," said the ATS.

A cash amount of Rs 32,08,300 collected by extortion and important papers related to the gang's extortion business have been recovered from his possession, added the ATS.

( With inputs from ANI )

