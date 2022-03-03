Jharkhand Budget 2022: Government's main focus is to benefit the health sector

In 2022-23 Jharkhand's budget the government launched Chief Minister Sarathi Yojana in which students who get the degree can be prepared for the competitive exams. Also provision of 590 crores has been made for the Labor Department. Apart from this, a budget provision of Rs 2,552 crore has been made for the Department of Fertilizers.

The government also gave its maximum focus on the health sector. The budget for the health sector has been increased by 50 percent. 2.56 lakh saplings have been proposed to be planted. The government will give subsidies to electricity consumers.

Not only this but to emphasize higher and technical education the government decided to create posts in 33 new degree women's colleges. A provision of Rs 5,742 crore has been made for the Department of Women and Child Development.

