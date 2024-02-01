Jharkhand: Champai Soren Meets Governor, Claims Support of 43 MLAs

The suspense over the formation of a new government in Jharkhand remained on Thursday, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party leader Champai Soren meeting Governor Ramesh Bais and claiming the support of 43 MLAs.

Soren, who met Bais on Thursday evening, said that the governor has not yet given any indication about the swearing-in of the new government. However, he said that Bais has assured him that the process of government formation will begin soon.

#WATCH | After meeting Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren says "We have demanded that the process to start the formation of the Government should begin. He (Governor) said that the process will begin soon..." pic.twitter.com/AdED4ympMg — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

A video of 43 MLAs supporting Soren has also been released by the JMM. "We have demanded that the process of government formation should begin. The governor said that the process will begin soon," Soren said after the meeting.

The JMM-led coalition had 48 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly before Hemant Soren, the former chief minister, resigned on Wednesday after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.