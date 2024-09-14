Jharkhand: ‘Dead Chameleon’ Found in Mid-Day Meal, 65 Students Fall Ill in Dumka

At least 65 students of a government school were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday. A dead chameleon was allegedly found in the meal. The incident took place at a middle school in Tongra area.

The students, who started vomiting after eating the meal, were referred to the Masalia community health centre, and their condition is stated to be stable, Block Development Officer (BDO) Azfar Husnain said.

"They claimed to have found a dead chameleon in the mid-day meal," he said. Tongra police station in-charge Gurucharan Manjhi said the matter was being investigated.