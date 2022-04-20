Jharkhand: Father drowns 3-week-old daughter

A shocking incident has come to light in the area of Jhinkpani police station in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. A man drowned his 3-week-old daughter. The accused father has absconded after the incident. The accused is said to have two daughters already. When he had a third daughter, he killed her.

According to the information received, the incident took place in Nawagaon village within the limits of Jhinkpani police station. Hariram Hembram, 40, of the village drowned his 3-week-old daughter around 9 a.m. today. Hariram has two more daughters. He has killed his third daughter. Hariram's wife Sapna Hembram said her husband killed the girl in a fit of rage on Monday morning. He then fled the house.

Police said they have received information about the incident. The wife has accused the husband of killing the girl. Police are searching for the absconding accused's husband. In this case, the angle of second marriage is also coming to the fore and the information about it will be collected after investigation. The search for the accused is on.

