Jharkhand government announces the reduction in petrol prices by Rs 25 per liter for two-wheelers

On Wednesday the Jharkhand government announced the reduction of Rs 25 per liter petrol,l for ration-card holders with two-wheelers. The Jharkhand Cheif Minister Hemant Soren took his Twitter and announced this news, he wrote "The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Therefore the government will give a relief of Rs 25 per liter on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level, its benefit will start from January 26, 2022."

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMMpic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

However, the fuel prices will likely to unchanged in other states of the country. The national capital Delhi stands at Rs 86.67 per liter in petrol prices, In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per liter and Rs 94.14 per liter, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.67 per liter and Rs 89.79 and in Chennai, they cost Rs 101.40 per liter and Rs 91.43 per liter.