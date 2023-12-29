Jharkhand Govt Makes Significant Announcement on Old-Age Pension

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Friday that the state government has reduced the qualifying age for the old age pension from 60 to 50. This move is part of a series of announcements made on the fourth anniversary of the JMM-led government in the state. Soren also declared that 75 per cent of jobs in companies setting up offices within the state would be reserved for locals.

Highlighting Jharkhand's status as one of the poorest states in the country, Soren acknowledged the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and drought. Despite these difficulties, he asserted that there was no unrest in the state government. Celebrating the completion of four years of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government, Soren shared the news of his participation in a 'historic' program in Ranchi on social media platform X. He expressed gratitude to the people for electing his government, noting that the Congress is also part of the coalition government in the state.

झारखण्ड की जनता के स्नेह और आशीर्वाद से बनी झारखण्डी सरकार के 4 वर्ष पूरा होने के अवसर पर आज रांची में आयोजित ऐतिहासिक कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुआ। इस अवसर पर सभी को अनेक-अनेक बधाई, शुभकामनाएँ और जोहार।



युवा झारखण्ड के बढ़ते कदम...#YuwaJharkhandKeBadhteKadam… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 29, 2023

In his X post, Soren stated, "Today, I participated in a historic program organised in Ranchi on the occasion of the completion of 4 years of the Jharkhandi government formed with the love and blessings of the people of Jharkhand. Many congratulations, best wishes, and blessings to everyone on this occasion." He also highlighted Jharkhand's role in providing oxygen to other states during the Covid-19 pandemic and saving the lives of migrant labourers.

On the completion of four years of his government, Soren took a jibe at the previous BJP government in the state, alleging that the 'double engine' government had caused extensive damage. He specifically mentioned the loss of farmers' lives during their tenure. The JMM chief emphasized that Jharkhand would be governed by its villages and not by Delhi.