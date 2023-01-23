Jharkhand Illegal Mining Case: ED questions Sahibganj DC

Deputy Commissioner of Jharkhand's Sahibganj district Ramniwas Yadav has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate Zonal office in Ranchi to join the investigation in connection with an estimated over Rs 1,000 crore alleged illegal mining case, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that ED had summoned Yadav to appear before the agency on January 23.

According to officials, the ED summons was issued to Yadav after it found during an investigation that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra, who is currently under police custody, made several phone and video calls to the Sahibganj DC during July-October last year.

Notably, ED in its investigation has found that, despite being in police custody, Mishra made more than 300 calls to several officials and political leaders in the state, officials said.

Enforcement Directorate has already questioned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with the case.

ED is investigating the money laundering case related to illegal mining in the state.

The ED arrested Pankaj Mishra on July 19, while Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash were arrested on August 4 and August 25 respectively.

The ED had initiated its money laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by Barharwa Police Station, Sahibganj under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Pankaj Mishra and others.

Later on, several FIRs regarding illegal mining were lodged under the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act which were then taken into the ambit of scheduled offences.

So far, the ED has identified the Proceeds of Crime relating to the alleged illegal mining to more than Rs 1,000 crore in this case.

Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 42 crore acquired by Pankaj Mishra have been identified to date, ED had said earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor