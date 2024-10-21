Jharkhand: Junior Doctor from RIMS and His Female Friend Jump from Hostel Building in Ranchi; Doctor Dies, Woman Critically Injured

A junior doctor died after falling off the third floor of hostel number 4 with his female friend Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) campus in Ranchi on Sunday night, October 21. According to the information, doctor Akash, a second-year PG student, along with a girl, fell off the third floor of the hostel.

Akash succumbed to his injuries, while the woman remains in critical condition. The Baraittu police are investigating the matter. After hearing the information, people in the hostel rushed to the nearby hospital where Akash, who was in critical condition, died during the treatment.

Jharkhand | A junior doctor died after falling off the third floor of hostel number 4, with his female friend, at RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) campus. The woman is in critical condition. Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case. However, everything will be… — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

Also Read | Hyderabad: Social Media Post Triggers Protest In Rein Bazaar.

The woman, Pallavi, is undergoing treatment, and after an MRI scan, doctors have declared her out of danger. According to the reports, the woman who jumped with the junior doctor was not studying in the hostel of RIMS. However, no information on why they tried to commit suicide. t was revealed that Akash and Pallavi had been in a relationship for some time.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on Sunday, which caused stir among the junior doctors, with many rush to the trauma centre.