Jharkhand logs 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Jharkhand reported 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Friday.

As many as 3,814 people were recovered during the same period.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,47,254 new COVID cases on Friday and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country has so far registered 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

There is an increase of 4.36 per cent in its cases since Thursday as per the ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

