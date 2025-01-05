Jharkhand Schools Closed: State Govt Suspends Classes Till Grade 8 Due to Cold Wave From January 7–13

The Jharkhand government has declared that schools will remain closed for students from kindergarten to class 8 from January 7 to 13 due to the ongoing cold wave in the state. In a notification issued on Saturday evening, the School Education and Literacy Department confirmed that the closure applies to all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority, and private institutions, in light of the prevailing cold wave conditions.

Jharkhand is still experiencing cold wave conditions, with temperatures dipping below 6 degrees Celsius in certain areas. In its notification, the department also stated that classes for students in grades 9 to 12 will continue as scheduled. Over the past 24 hours, dry weather persisted in the state, with Khunti recording the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Sunday, followed by a partly cloudy sky later in the day. On January 6 and 7, fog is expected to be present in the morning, with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Similar weather conditions are anticipated for January 8 and 9, according to the forecast.