Jharkhand: Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line
Suspected Naxals blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudhary bandh railway stations in Giridih.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
