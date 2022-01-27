Jharkhand: Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line

By ANI | Published: January 27, 2022 08:23 AM2022-01-27T08:23:18+5:302022-01-27T08:30:03+5:30

Suspected Naxals blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudhary bandh railway stations in Giridih.

Jharkhand: Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line | Jharkhand: Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line

Jharkhand: Suspected Naxals blow up portion of railway tracks on Howrah-New Delhi line

Next

Suspected Naxals blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudhary bandh railway stations in Giridih.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app