Jharkhand’s Ex-CM Hemant Soren’s Plea Against ED Action Set for Feb 12

A special court here has scheduled a hearing for Feb. 12 on a petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said Monday.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case. The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12, the advocate general said.

The JMM chief was arrested by the ED after several summons were issued to him in the alleged land scam case and several hours of questioning on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. The former CM on Friday moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the court refused to entertain his plea, challenging his arrest by the ED in the land deal case and asking him to approach the concerned High Court with his petition.

The Jharkhand Assembly is set for a pivotal 'floor test' today, February 5, as the ruling alliance led by JMM leader and Chief Minister Champai Soren faces scrutiny. Last week, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a land fraud case led to the elevation of Champai Soren to the chief minister's position.

Under the banner of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), Chief Minister Champai Soren's government will undergo the floor test today. Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of the Jharkhand Assembly as a precautionary measure, Mint reported.