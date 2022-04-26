JICA to fund int'l Olive Ridley turtle centre in Chennai

Chennai, April 26 The Japan Internation Cooperation Agency (JICA) will fund an International centre for the protection and conservation of the Olive Ridley turtles coming up in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Department said centre will cost Rs 6.30 crore and will be established with financial support from the JICA and the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu is a major hub for the conservation of the Olive Ridley turtles. The annual nesting season takes place from January till April end and the Forest Department along with volunteers and NGOs make temporary hatcheries in Chennai's Besant Nagar and Neelankarai.

In Chennai, volunteers from Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) and Tree Foundation are involved in the conservation work.

There are also regular awareness programmes on the Olive Ridley turtles.

The Department said that Tree Foundation had trained more than 363 Sea Turtle Protection Force members from 222 fishing communities of Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

