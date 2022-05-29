Jignesh Mevani takes swipe at CPI(M) says party in tacit alliance with BJP

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Saturday took a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front's government in Kerala for sending a delegation to study the governance model of Gujarat and alleged that it indicated some sort of "undeclared alliance" between the LDF and the BJP.

"LDF government visited Gujarat to study Chief Minister's Dashboard is part of an undeclared alliance. There is an undeclared alliance between LDF and Bhartiya Janata party (BJP)," Mevani said addressing a press conference during his visit here.

"When we were in Gujarat, we used to counter the so-called Gujarat model of development by comparing it with Kerala. Instead of that, some dialogue is happening between the BJP and CPM now. There are more than one dozen Chief ministers from the BJP but no BJP chief minister has gone to Gujarat to learn the governance model there. No BJP government has sent a top bureaucrat to Gujarat the way the LDF government did," Mevani said.

The MLA said "I don't know what could be the reason that all of a sudden the CM of Kerala and the LDF government has started appreciating and celebrating the Gujarat model. This is disastrous."

Earlier this year the Kerala government had sent a two-member team led by chief secretary V P Joy to Ahmedabad to study the CM Dashboard initiative of the Gujarat government.

Mevani also took a swipe at Hardik Patel for quitting the Congress party in Gujarat. The independent MLA who has the backing of the Congress said that there was nothing that he could do for somebody quitting the party as there were more people who were queuing up to join.

"Those who want to quit the party, we don't have control over them. Alpesh and Hardik left Congress, Jignesh and Kanhaiya have joined. More people will be coming to join us," Mevani said.

The Gujarat MLA was in Kerala to campaign for Congress candidate Uma Thomas in the state's Thrikkakara constituency for the May 31 assembly bypoll.

( With inputs from ANI )

