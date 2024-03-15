Jilted lover kills paramedical student, arrested in UP

Kanpur, March 15 A jilted lover has been arrested on the charges of killing a paramedical student, whose body was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road, here, police said on Friday.

Despite being a married man, the accused, Mahendra Batham, had been pressurising the minor for an affair.

He has confessed to the crime and the police are now interrogating him for further details.

The victim, identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year para-medical student and resident of Aurraiya, was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon on the neck on Thursday, Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Varma said.

Initial investigations revealed that she left at noon with a fellow student and was not carrying her mobile phone at the time.

When Priya neither reached hostel, nor attended the classes, warden informed her parents.

The body was found 10 kilometres away from the university.

