Jilted lover stabs woman in Karnataka

Bengaluru Rural, Feb 11 In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed a woman multiple times near IB Circle in Doddaballapur city in Karnataka on Friday.

Prabhavathi (38), suffered serious injuries and been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where her condition is stated to be critical.

The accused has been identified as Girish (31). According to police, accused Girish had barged inside the woman's house with two knives and attacked the woman this morning.

Prabhavathi has received stab injuries in the neck, abdomen, back and shoulders.

She worked as a staff nurse in a hospital where the accused Girish worked as an accountant. Both were in love, police said.

They decided to get married and their parents also gave their consent.

However, the woman's family changed their mind and decided against the alliance.

Enraged by this, Girish stabbed Prabhavathi and escaped.

Dobbaballapur City Police have launched a hunt for the accused.

Further investigation is on.

