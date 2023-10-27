Jitan Ram Manjhi demands implementation of domicile law in Bihar

Patna, Oct 27 Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday demanded the implementation of domicile law in the state.

His statement came after a large number of candidates from other states passed the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment examination in the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Manjhi said: "The educated youths are going to other states to work as labourers and you (Nitish Kumar government) are selling government jobs to candidates of other states like land-for-jobs and money- for -jobs.

"The natives of Bihar have the first right over every single vacancy. 'Vote De Bihari and Naukari Paye Bahari'. This policy is not acceptable. The state government should implement the domicile law in Bihar," he demanded.

Earlier on October 24, Manjhi said that the way IRCTC landed for job scams took place in the country, similar scam of money-for-jobs happened in the state when Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recruited 1.22 lakh candidates from class one to five and from nine to twelve.

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter or entry of Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the state government has given the jobs on the basis of money paid by the candidates.

The recruitment was done on the basis of giving money and taking government jobs.

The state government has cheated the youths of Bihar. BPSC issued the notifications of 1.70 lakh posts of teachers from class 1 to 5 and class 9 to 12 in Bihar and 1.22 lakh candidates passed the examinations.

