J&K CIK raids multiple places in Kashmir in terror related crime

Srinagar, Oct 19 The counter intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of J&K CID on Thursday raided multiple places in Kashmir in connection with a terror related crime case.

“A series of coordinated raids were conducted at multiple places as part of an extensive investigation into a terror related crime case.

“CIK assisted by other security agencies, has been actively working to dismantle the terror network and thwart any potential threat to peace and stability in Kashmir.

“CIK’s actions highlight the continued dedication of security forces to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

“Further information and updates regarding Thursday’s raids will be made available later,” sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor