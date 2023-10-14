J&K DSP, accused of corruption, gets bail
By IANS | Published: October 14, 2023 06:00 PM2023-10-14T18:00:53+5:302023-10-14T18:05:06+5:30
Srinagar, Oct 14 A court in Srinagar on Saturday granted interim bail to a J&K Police Deputy Superintendent ...
Srinagar, Oct 14 A court in Srinagar on Saturday granted interim bail to a J&K Police Deputy Superintendent of Police accused in a corruption case.
The special judge, anti-corruption, granted interim bail to DSP Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested on charges of corruption, extortion, and fraud.
Bail was granted to Mushtaq on a surety bond of Rs 50,000.
Following his arrest, the government has placed him under suspension.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app