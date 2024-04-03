J&K: Gangster killed, police officer injured in Kathua shootout
By IANS | Published: April 3, 2024 07:19 AM2024-04-03T07:19:58+5:302024-04-03T07:20:06+5:30
Jammu, April 3 An alleged gangster was killed and a police officer injured in a shootout in Jammu ...
Jammu, April 3 An alleged gangster was killed and a police officer injured in a shootout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday night.
Police sources on Wednesday said that a gangster was killed and a police officer injured in a shootout in government medical college premises in Kathua.
"The shootout took place around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The injured police sub-inspector, Deepak Sharma has been shifted to hospital for treatment," the sources said.
The exact details of the incident are being ascertained, they added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app