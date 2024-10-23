J&K: Indian Army and Fire Brigade Douse Major Fire in Kupwara, Property Damaged but No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out late last night in the Bramri area of Kupwara, causing extensive damage to personal property but fortunately resulting in no loss of life or injury. The Indian Army’s quick response, in coordination with local authorities, helped prevent the fire from escalating further.

According to the Indian Army, the blaze originated from a grocery shop around 10:30 PM and rapidly spread to adjacent homes. On receiving the alert from the local Sarpanch, the Hamdard-e-Kupwara unit of the 41 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) swiftly arrived at the scene. The team, using their own resources, coordinated an evacuation of all residents in the affected area with the help of local villagers.

#WATCH | Kupwara, J&K | India Army says, "A massive fire broke out at a grocery shop in Bramri area around 10:30 PM last night and rapidly spread to the adjacent houses. Teams from Hamdard-e-Kupwara (41 RR) quickly responded on information from Sarpanch and arrived at the scene… pic.twitter.com/WDDtRyVC6D — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

A joint effort was made to bring in firefighting resources from multiple locations. The Kupwara Fire Station and Payarpora Sub Station coordinated the arrival of four fire engines — two from Payarpora and two more from Kupwara and Trehgam. The fire was successfully brought under control and extinguished by 2:30 AM after a combined operation by the Kupwara Fire Brigade, local volunteers, and the Indian Army.

While no human casualties or injuries were reported, the fire caused significant damage to four houses, a grocery shop, and an animal shelter. However, all animals were safely evacuated, preventing further losses.