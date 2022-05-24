J&K policeman shot dead by terrorists, daughter injured

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot at and his daughter injured in an attack in Soura (Anchar) area, J&K Police tweeted Tuesday evening. The policeman has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, son of Mohammed Syed Qadri. Qadri was accompanied by his daughter when he was attacked. Both were rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, where Qadri succumbed. Sources in the police said his daughter, who was hit on her hand, is is stable.

“Terrorist fired upon a policeman Saifullah Qadri S/O Mohd Syed Qadri R/O MaliK Saab in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured,” the police said in a tweet immediately after the shooutout.In a subsequent tweet, they added, “The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by the family at the critical juncture.”This is the second policeman killed in less than two weeks. Condoling the deaths in the incident, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha's office tweeted, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered.”

