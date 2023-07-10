J&K: Road washed away due to heavy rainfall in Chabba Seri at Jammu-Srinagar NH

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 : A road in the Chabba Seri area at Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was washed away on Sunday due to heavy rainfall.

Mohammed Jahangir, a local on his way to the area, said roads were being washed away in the downpur in the region and there are no adequate arrangements made by the administration for the visitors.

"We are facing a lot of problems. We have to walk a lot. Recently a road was washed away during our journey. We had to walk around 1-2 kms in Makarkot and now we have walked another 3-4 kms. As we reached Ramban, another road was washed away. There is no arrangement for the public. The administration should stop people from coming to Ramban stretch or else make necessary arrangements for them to proceed further," he told ANI.

Earlier, on Sunday, a shed where a langar (community kitchen) was openedd for Amarnath pilgrims was washed away by the overflowing Chenab River in Ramban.

Langar owners said that continuous heavy rainfall in several regions over the past few days saw the water level of the Chenab river rise. The rising waters washed away the makeshift establishments for the Amarnath pilgrims.

Incessant rains, over the last few days, in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, have inflicted significant damage on National Highway-44, especially to the stretch in the Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic.

"Traffic shall remain suspended on NH-44 till July 10, 2023. Accordingly, the general public is advised to avoid the journey on NH-44, till the time confirmation is issued by the administration," J-K Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as the weather showed significant improvement on Sunday, a batch of 6,491 pilgrims performed darshan at Amarnath holy cave.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023.

