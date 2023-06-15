J&K: SIU attaches property of Pak-based terrorist in Kupwara

Srinagar, June 15 The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached property of a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit commander at Diver Lalpora Lolab in Kupwara district.

SIU sources said that the property of one Almas Rizwan Khan, son of Mohd. Anwar Khan, resident of Muqam-e-Shareef Dar, Diver Lolab, who is currently in Pakistan, has been attached.

